$0.02 EPS Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACCO Brands.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.90 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,453 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,000,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 51,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 442,671 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE ACCO opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.
ACCO Brands Company Profile
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.
