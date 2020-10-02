$0.02 EPS Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.90 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research started coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,453 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,000,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 51,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 442,671 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACCO opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.