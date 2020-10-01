ZOM Reaches Market Cap of $488,145.66 (ZOM)

ZOM (CURRENCY:ZOM) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, ZOM has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. ZOM has a market capitalization of $488,145.66 and $2,470.00 worth of ZOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZOM Profile

ZOM’s total supply is 51,835,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,043,208 tokens. ZOM’s official website is www.yazom.com

ZOM Token Trading

ZOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

