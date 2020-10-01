ZMINE (ZMN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $304,719.79 and approximately $17.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZMINE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00078889 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001225 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042178 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00091659 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008399 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 220,381,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,336,646 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.