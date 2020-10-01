ZB (ZB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $216.73 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. One ZB token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. During the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00266187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00094889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.01622321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00183946 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

