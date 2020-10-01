Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) to “Buy”

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

QUOT stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $667.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,142.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,346 shares in the company, valued at $489,114. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,355 shares of company stock valued at $180,054. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 17,603.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.