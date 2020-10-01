Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to “Hold”

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PPBI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.37. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,838,000 after buying an additional 166,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,162,000 after buying an additional 72,503 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 168.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after buying an additional 998,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 198,692 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

