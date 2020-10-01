Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Strong-Buy

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Freeport for the third quarter and 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company is conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. The company is expected to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity. Moreover, Cerro Verde's expanded operations benefit from cost efficiencies along with large-scale and long-lived reserves. The company’s Lone Star project provides additional upside. The company is also well-positioned to take strong advantage of automotive electrification, which is positive for copper as electrical vehicles are copper intensive. Moreover, Freeport is assessing its portfolio for potential future actions and aims to maintain a strong financial position. The company's efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

