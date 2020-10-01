Zacks Investment Research Lowers Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GFED. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 17.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFED. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

