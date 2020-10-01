Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $215.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 68.43%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 27,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,572.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 34,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $392,018.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,331.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 128,447 shares of company stock worth $1,422,814. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,246,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 48,728 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 74,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 48,407 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 35,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

