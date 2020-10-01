Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $905.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $915,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.