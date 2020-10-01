Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Hold

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $181.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.34 per share, with a total value of $164,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,442.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 17.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

