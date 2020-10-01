Zacks: Brokerages Expect Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.00. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $13.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,392. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $217.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total transaction of $315,377.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $1,758,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

