Zacks: Analysts Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.68. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $9.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.49. 8,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,416. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 164,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 140.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 47.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

