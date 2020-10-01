Zacks: Analysts Expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $0.93. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $8.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.03.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $338.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.12 and a 200-day moving average of $297.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.32, for a total value of $20,966,324.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,551,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,689,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 675,485 shares of company stock valued at $206,973,740. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

