Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Director Sells C$411,000.00 in Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,233,000.

CVE XBC opened at C$4.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.59. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a market cap of $425.59 million and a P/E ratio of -348.33.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XBC. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

