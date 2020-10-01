WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target Cut to $33.00

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. Equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 101,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.