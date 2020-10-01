Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.70

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 36682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Wright Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $104,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $46,024.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,947 shares of company stock valued at $179,289 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

