Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $265.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $218.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDAY. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.42.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $215.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.05. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $1,375,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,613 shares of company stock valued at $78,926,696. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.