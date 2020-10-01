William K. Beckett Sells 2,500 Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Director William K. Beckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.22, for a total transaction of C$10,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 402,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,699,972.14.
XBC opened at C$4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $425.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.59. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$5.00.
Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xebec Adsorption Company Profile
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.
