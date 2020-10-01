William K. Beckett Sells 2,500 Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Director William K. Beckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.22, for a total transaction of C$10,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 402,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,699,972.14.

XBC opened at C$4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $425.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.59. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$5.00.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.00.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.