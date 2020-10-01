William J. Berger Acquires 500 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider William J. Berger purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $13,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,270.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $30.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,904,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after buying an additional 82,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,013,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 669.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 616,274 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

