WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

WIMHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank raised WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

