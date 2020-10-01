William F. Griffin, Jr. Sells 300 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $13,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AGX opened at $41.91 on Thursday. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $656.73 million, a PE ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Argan had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGX. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,752,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 237,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 103,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. CJS Securities raised Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

