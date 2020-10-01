Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WSTRF opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 6,702.27%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

There is no company description available for Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

