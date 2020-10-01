Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 2nd

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

