Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $529.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.57. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 191.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

