Warburg Research Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €19.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($23.06) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SZU. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.02 ($18.84).

ETR:SZU opened at €16.50 ($19.41) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.28. Suedzucker has a 12 month low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 12 month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

