Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.20. The stock had a trading volume of 131,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,601,864. The firm has a market cap of $224.22 billion, a PE ratio of -200.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

