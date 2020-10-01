Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Insider Purchases £15,600 in Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) insider Lim Hua Min acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,384.16).

Lim Hua Min also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walker Crips Group alerts:

On Friday, September 18th, Lim Hua Min bought 50,000 shares of Walker Crips Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($16,986.80).

On Thursday, September 10th, Lim Hua Min bought 11,335 shares of Walker Crips Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £2,947.10 ($3,850.91).

On Tuesday, August 18th, Lim Hua Min bought 302,119 shares of Walker Crips Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £78,550.94 ($102,640.72).

Shares of Walker Crips Group stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. Walker Crips Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Investment Management and Wealth Management. The company offers bespoke discretionary and advisory management services, as well as discretionary fund management; structured investment services; stockbroking services, including advisory dealing and execution-only services; and alternative investment products and services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.