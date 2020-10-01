VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Gap Down to $1.59

Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.47. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 350 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.10.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 84.97% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 16.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

