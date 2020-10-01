Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. 168,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,016,508. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Vipshop by 1,049.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,302,000 after buying an additional 6,662,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 30.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,619,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,335,000 after buying an additional 2,697,025 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Vipshop by 27.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,604,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,132,000 after buying an additional 2,315,202 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vipshop by 104.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,150,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $31,557,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

