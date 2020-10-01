Verasity Market Capitalization Reaches $3.37 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. Verasity has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $329,464.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00669066 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.89 or 0.02256969 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001744 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000603 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023465 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

