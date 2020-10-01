Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:VTC)

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.14. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

