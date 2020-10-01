Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has raised its dividend payment by 172.1% over the last three years.

VGSH stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

