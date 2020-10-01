Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has raised its dividend payment by 39.4% over the last three years.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $83.50.

