Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has raised its dividend payment by 33.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

