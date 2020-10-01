ValuEngine Lowers Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a positive return on equity of 31.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,290 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

