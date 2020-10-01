VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.14. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 3,554 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

