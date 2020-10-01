V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $81,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 910,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,591,013.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $248,670.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $85,730.00.

On Monday, September 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $85,010.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $86,060.00.

On Friday, September 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $85,150.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $248,880.00.

On Friday, August 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 750 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $60,097.50.

On Wednesday, August 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $118,425.00.

Shares of CRVL opened at $85.43 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter.

CRVL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth $29,033,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CorVel by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in CorVel by 9.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 289,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CorVel by 388.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CorVel by 117.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

