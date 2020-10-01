US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Receives $8.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $611,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,805 shares of company stock worth $1,190,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,338,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 824,923 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 595,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 341,873 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.36. 1,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. US Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.