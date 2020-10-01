US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

USFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. US Foods has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that US Foods will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in US Foods by 257.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.