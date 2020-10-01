UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Tops $1.28 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00011737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $17.29 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00440788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002814 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

