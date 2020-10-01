Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Univest Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Univest Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $419.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Univest Financial by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Univest Financial by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.