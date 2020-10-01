Universe Group (LON:UNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universe Group (LON:UNG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

UNG stock opened at GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. Universe Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The stock has a market cap of $12.01 million and a P/E ratio of -7.92.

Universe Group Company Profile

Universe Group plc designs, develops, and supports point-of-sale, payment, and loyalty solutions and systems for the petrol forecourt and convenience store markets in the United Kingdom and Belgium. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services.

