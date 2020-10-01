United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UFCS shares. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:UFCS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.19. 191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. United Fire Group has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 242.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

