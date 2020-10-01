Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €61.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €61.00 ($71.76) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNIA. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €51.33 ($60.39).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.