Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €52.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.33 ($60.39).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a twelve month low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a twelve month high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.