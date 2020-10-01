Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Market Cap Tops $248,816.87

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $248,816.87 and $314.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

