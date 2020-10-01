UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €142.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €138.09 ($162.46).

ETR:SAP opened at €132.76 ($156.19) on Monday. SAP has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €135.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €120.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. The firm has a market cap of $158.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.09.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

