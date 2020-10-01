UBS Group Analysts Give H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) a SEK 133 Price Target

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been given a SEK 133 target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HM.B. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 120 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays set a SEK 180 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 155 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 155 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 152.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 144.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 159.12. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a one year low of SEK 129.22 and a one year high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

