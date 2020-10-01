U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.61

Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and traded as low as $16.77. U.S. Global Jets ETF shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 2,830,468 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2,845.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 63,065 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 451.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,729 shares in the last quarter.

